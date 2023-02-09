Stocks moving in after-hours: Lyft, Expedia, PayPal

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft sees first quarter revenue at about $975 million. That forecast came in below the average analyst estimate of $1.09 billion. The ride hailing company’s fourth quarter top line grew 21% year-over-year, to $1.18 billion, beating expectations of $1.16 billion. The company’s adjusted net loss of $270.8 million widened from the same quarter’s loss of $90.2 million a year ago.

Lyft share sank 19% in after hours.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal shares rose after the payment company reported fourth-quarter results. Separately, PayPal announced that president and CEO Dan Schulman will retire on December 31 of this year. Schulman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and the company will look for a successor.

PayPal’s total payment volume for the fourth quarter of $357.38 billion came in below the average analyst estimate of $365.41 billion. Net revenue of $7.38 billion grew +6.7% year-over-year and was roughly in line with the expectation of $7.4 billion.

PayPal’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 came in above Wall Street analyst estimates of $1.20.

Expedia (EXPE)

Expedia shares dipped after the travel company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $2.62 billion which came in below Wall Street expectations of $2.71 billion. Expedia’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.26 also missed estimates of $1.77.

The company said last quarter’s results were negatively impacted by weather-related issues, but otherwise, demand was strong.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

