Stocks moving in after-hours: DraftKings, Applied Materials, Redfin

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings posted revenue of $855.1 million for the fourth quarter, topping the average analyst estimate of $798.6 million.

The online sports betting company also raised its 2023 revenue guidance range, now expecting full-year revenues to come in between $2.85-$3.05 billion versus a previous projection of $2.8-$3 billion.

Monthly unique payers for the fourth quarter jumped to 2.6 million, more than the 2.5 million that was expected.

DraftKings shares gained about 7% in after hours.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials stock rose after the provider of equipment and services to make semiconductors gave better-than-expected guidance and reported fiscal first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.03, beating Wall Street expectations for $1.94.

Revenue for the company’s latest quarter came in at $6.74 billion versus estimates for $6.69 billion.

Applied Materials’ second quarter sales forecast of $6.4 billion came in higher than the $6.3 billion expected by Wall Street analysts.

Shares rose more than 1% in after hours. Year-to-date the stock is up about 18%.

Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin shares dipped 3% after forecasting a net loss for the current quarter of $105-$116 million, missing Wall Street expectations for a loss of $66.5 million. The online real estate platform sees a revenue range for the same period of $307-$324 million, beating estimates for $276.6 million.

Redfin posted fourth quarter sales of $479.7 million, which represents a 25% year-over-year decline. The company’s quarterly loss per share almost doubled to 57 cents, up from 27 cents a year ago.

Since the start of 2023, Redfin shares are up more than 100%.

