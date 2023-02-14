Stocks moving in after hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb shares jumped 11% after the home-sharing platform posted fourth-quarter results and guidance which beat Wall Street expectations.

Airbnb sees first quarter revenue between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion versus estimates of $1.68 billion. Fourth quarter revenue grew 24% to $1.90 billion vs expectations of $1.86 billion. The company’s earnings per share of 48 cents came in well above the 8 cents expected by Wall Street.

In 2022, Airbnb’s active listings grew by 16% compared to 2021.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Trip Advisor shares climbed 6% after the travel company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents beat analyst estimates of 4 cents.

Revenue of $354 million also came in above expectations of $343.7 million.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy shares fell after the company announced it sees 2023 capital expenditure reaching $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting an average capex of about $3.42 billion.

The energy company’s fourth-quarter core earnings per share of $1.66 came in below expectations of $1.76.

Devon Energy shares declined about 5% in after hours.

