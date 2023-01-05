Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

Costco (COST)

Shares of the bulk retailer are moving more than 2% higher in after-hours following the release of December sales data. Costco’s revenue last month came in at $23.8 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Total comparable store sales grew 5.5%, beating Wall Street expectations of 5%. Excluding gasoline and foreign exchange, comp sales increased 6.4%.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE shares shot up more than 10% in after hours on Thursday as former CEO and controlling shareholder, Vince McMahon staged a comeback. In a press release, he proposed to assume the role of executive chairman of the company. He called for a strategic review of the company and nominated former execs George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to assume board seats. McMahon retired in July last year following sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon has denied the allegations and now faces new ones.

