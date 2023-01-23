Stocks Mixed, Tech Earnings, Salesforce, AMD-5 Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday January 23:

1. — Stock Futures Mixed As Market Eyes Tech, Dollar Slides

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Monday, while the dollar extended its recent slump on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yields slipped lower, as investors looked ahead to a crucial week for Wall Street on the tailwind of a final dovish forecast from a key Federal Reserve official.

Around half of the market weight of the S&P 500 will report December quarter earnings this week, with investors likely focused on near-term demand and profit projections from some of the world’s biggest companies amid mounting concerns for a near-term recession in the world’s biggest economy.