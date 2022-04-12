Stocks Mixed, Inflation, Veru, Cisco, Starbucks- 5 Things To Know

Stocks Mixed, Inflation, Veru, Cisco, Starbucks- 5 Things To Know

by

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, April 12:

1. — Stock Futures Edge Lower, Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of March CPI Data

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, while the dollar breached a fresh two-year high against its global peers and Treasury bond yields extended their recent surge, as investors braced for what could be a market-shaking reading of inflation in the world’s biggest economy.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.25% higher in overnight trading at 100.185, the highest in more than two years, as traders re-set currency levels ahead of the Federal Reserve’s signaling on higher interest rates.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.