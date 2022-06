Text size





A Nio eS8 car is seen during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2021.

Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images





The stock market trying to steady following Tuesday’s rout, with the



S&P 500

up 0.1%. Here are stocks making moves Wednesday morning:

2U (TWOU) jumped 18% in the premarket after a report that the educational technology company has received a buyout offer from India’s Byju for more than $1 billion.