Text size





Anheuser-Busch InBev stock was among those making moves Tuesday.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images





The stock market is headed for a lower open this morning after the long holiday weekend, with



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures both off about 0.5%. Here are stocks on the move Tuesday morning:

Tesla



(TSLA) stock has fallen 0.9% after reporting June deliveries over the weekend.

Texas Instruments



(TXN) stock has fallen 1.7% after getting cut to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank.