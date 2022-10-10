Stocks Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, Ford, Twitter-5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 10:

1. — Stock Futures Mixed As October Rally Faces Inflation Test 

U.S. equity futures edged lower Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third quarter earnings season later this week.

Reports from Kyiv suggest Russia bombs targeted both the Ukrainian capital as well as energy installations in cities around the country Monday in an apparent retaliation for the destruction of a key bridge linking Crimea to the mainland.