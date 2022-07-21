Stocks Lower, Tesla, United, Carnival And Ford - 5 Things To Know

Stocks Lower, Tesla, United, Carnival And Ford – 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 21:

1. — Stock Futures Edge Lower With ECB Rate Decision In Focus

U.S. equity futures moved lower Thursday, while the dollar rallied and oil prices extended their recent run of declines, as investors pared risk bets ahead of a key European Central Bank rate decision and broader concerns for the health of the global economy. 

The ECB is expected to lift its key lending rate for the first time in eleven years later today in Frankfurt, while unveiling details of a package that would support indebted member states from undue pressure in the bond market. 