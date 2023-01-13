Stocks Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta - 5 Things To Know

Stocks Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta – 5 Things To Know

by

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday January 13:

1. — Stock Futures Drift Higher, Yields Slide, With Earnings On Deck

U.S. equity futures edged edged higher Friday, while Treasury bond yields extended their weekly decline and the dollar tested fresh six-month lows, as markets looked to re-set rate hike expectations ahead of the unofficial start to the fourth quarter earnings season.