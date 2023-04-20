Stocks, Futures Slip With Earnings, Rates in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks edged lower, while US equity futures dropped as investors assessed mixed corporate earnings and studied the latest assessment on the US economy for clues on the path for interest rates.

Banking stocks led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 index, while autos were laggards as Renault SA fell following its first-quarter sales update. L’Oreal SA gained after the cosmetics maker reported strong demand. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 dropped more than 0.4%. A region-wide index of Asian stocks was little changed.

The Federal Reserve’s monthly Beige Book survey released on Wednesday showed the US economy “stalled” with narrower access to credit. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said the recent trend of slowing inflation continues but that price gains remain too high. Trader bets continue to lean toward a rate hike next month.

A measure of dollar strength was steady, while Treasury yields ticked lower.

“Inflation is not going to go away by itself,” Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist for State Street Global Markets, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s really a question of whether the Fed has enough resolve to break the economy to get inflation down and right now it seems that they still do.”

Elsewhere on the monetary policy front, European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said the ECB may need to follow a widely expected hike next month by raising rates in June and July. “It’s too early to talk about a pause,” the Dutch central bank chief told the Irish Times newspaper in an interview published Thursday. “For a pause, I would really need to see a convincing reversal in underlying-inflation dynamics.”

The drop for US equity futures followed a flat day in New York trading. The CBOE VIX index of volatility to the lowest since 2021. A Bank of America global measure of volatility spanning stocks, rates, currencies and commodities sits at the lowest level since early 2022.

Investors were also digesting mixed earnings out of the US. Tesla Inc. missed profit expectations while International Business Machines Corp. and Morgan Stanley beat forecasts.

“A recession doesn’t necessarily mean companies have to lose money,” Erin Gibbs, chief investment officer for Main Street Asset Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Companies that have very strong free cash flows that don’t have to go to the banks and get new loans are the ones that tend to do well.”

In Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s profit beat expectations while gross margin for first quarter also exceeded the upper range of the company’s previous guidance. But it forecast worse-than-anticipated revenue for the current quarter, reflecting a persistent slump in demand for everything from smartphones to server chips.

Bank of Japan officials are wary of tweaking or scrapping the yield curve control program when the central bank meets next week following the banking issues in the US and Europe, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The yen weakened.

Banks in China kept loan prime rates unchanged after the People’s Bank of China stayed put. An independent review of Australia’s central bank recommended setting up an expert policy board and fewer meetings followed by press conferences.

Elsewhere in markets, Bitcoin dropped below $30,000. Oil fell while gold edged higher after a Wednesday decline pushed the precious metal below $2,000 an ounce.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, index of leading economic indicators, Thursday

ECB issues report on March policy meeting, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks at cryptocurrency-focused event, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks on “monetary policy and housing”, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester discusses the economic and policy outlook, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic discusses regional and national economic conditions, Thursday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Lorie Logan speak at event, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Fed’s Lisa Cook discusses economic research at an event, Friday

Some of the main moves in the market:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:21 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0954

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 134.50 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8900 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2435

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $28,939.09

Ether fell 1.4% to $1,953.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.82%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.2% to $82.12 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,998.42 an ounce

