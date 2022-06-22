Stocks, Futures Fall on Pervasive Economic Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Europe fell along with US futures and commodities amid ever-louder warnings that Federal Reserve monetary tightening may lead to an economic downturn.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index retreated while contracts on the Nasdaq 100 extended declines to 2% and those on the S&P 500 also dropped, pointing to a reversal from yesterday’s bounce in the main US stock gauge. Haven assets including the dollar, Treasuries and the yen advanced.

Optimism evaporated that policy makers can achieve a soft landing as they navigate a course of aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reinforce the commitment to fighting price pressures when he speaks in front of lawmakers Wednesday. Fears about the economy spread to commodities, putting oil in line for a monthly loss.

“Markets are flip-flopping between recession fears and inflation fears,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. “Today it is recession fears.”

Skepticism abounds about the outlook for risk assets in a year of steep drops across markets. Prognosticators from Morgan Stanley to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned stocks may face more losses amid dimming economic prospects.

“The quicker and the higher they need to hike, the higher the probability of a recession,” Christian Nolting, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to monetary policy.

Deutsche Bank is underweight equities and further declines would offer an opportunity to “close the gap to a neutral position because even if there is a recession, it might not be a long lasting one,” Nolting said.

Reflecting the gathering jitters about the impact of tighter US monetary policy, veteran investor Ray Dalio warned that reducing inflation would only come at great cost.

West Texas Intermediate tumbled to $104 a barrel, with prices falling alongside other raw materials including copper. Concerns about a broad economic slowdown are eclipsing the fallout from the war in Ukraine and signs of still-tight supply.

President Joe Biden plans call on Congress to enact a gasoline tax holiday to cool soaring pump prices and alleviate the pressure on consumers.

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for euro zone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.6% as of 9:38 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.7%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0508

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 136.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.5% to 6.7225 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2205

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 1.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.57%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 4.1% to $109.96 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,824.39 an ounce

