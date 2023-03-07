Stocks fall as Powell tells Congress rates could go ‘higher’

U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that interest rates are likely to go “higher” in the face of persistent inflation.

Shortly after 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) had sunk 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) plopped almost 1%.

Powell is delivering semi-annual testimony to Congress over the next two days — on Tuesday, it is before the Senate Banking Committee, while on Wednesday he meets with the House Financial Services Committee. In his prepared testimony Tuesday, he spoke of a sustained central bank campaign to rein in inflation.

“The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said. “If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.”

Markets have begun to price in at least two additional 0.25% rate hikes from the central bank over its next two meetings; investors began the year with optimism the Fed would stop its rate-hiking campaign as soon as February.

Powell’s comments Tuesday opened the door to the possibility of both a higher terminal federal funds rate, as well as a higher pace of increases. According to data from CME Group, Powell’s comments spurred traders to price in a higher chance of a 0.50% hike later this month.

The Fed will kick off its next two-day policy meeting in two weeks, with a policy announcement set for the afternoon of March 22.

When Powell last appeared before Congress, inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing. This week, Powell returns to Capitol Hill for two days of hearings under far different circumstances.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Elsewhere in markets, WTI crude oil was little changed early Tuesday, off about 0.5% to trade near $80 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield, which has been a focal point of market action over the last few weeks, stood just below 4% early Tuesday.

On the earnings side, results from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) early this morning sent shares of the sporting goods retailer up as much as 6%.

Story continues

The company offered full-year earnings per share guidance that came in more than $1 per share above expectations, according to Bloomberg data. Dick’s expects to earn $12.90-$13.80 per share in its fiscal 2023, up from the $12.04 the company earned last year.

Same-store sales in the company’s fourth quarter rose 5.3% with CEO Ed Stack telling investors the company’s inventory levels are in “great shape” to start 2023.

Elsewhere in single-stock moves, shares of Snap (SNAP) gained more than 9% on Monday and were up another 4% early Tuesday, with Bloomberg attributing the rally to optimism over a TikTok ban in the U.S.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance