Stocks fall as July begins with more selling

US stocks fell Friday morning, extending this week’s losses and kicking off the first session of July with more selling.

The S&P 500 edged lower just after market open, falling by less than 0.1%. The Dow and Nasdaq each also opened slightly in the red. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures rose back above $108 per barrel after logging the first monthly decline since November 2021 in June. And the 10-year Treasury yield held below 3% to hover near its lowest level in about three weeks.

Markets are limping into July and the second half of the year amid widespread concerns over whether the economy can remain resilient in the face of inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive response to inflation. The S&P 500 closed out its worst first half of the year since 1970 on Thursday, sliding more than 20% so far in 2022. The Dow’s 15.3% decline so far this year marked its worst first half since 1962, and the Nasdaq Composite’s 29.5% plunge represented its worst first half on record.

The backdrop has remained challenging, with signs of a slowdown in US growth mounting in both the economic data and in company results and anecdotes. And Federal Reserve officials have so far telegraphed they would allow the economy to continue softening to a degree if it meant achieving their current primary goal bringing down inflation.

Semiconductor bellwether Micron Technology on Thursday offered a current-quarter sales forecast that came in far below Wall Street’s estimates, suggesting customers were pulling back on ordering memory chips widely used in computers and smartphones in anticipation of weakening demand among consumers. And just a day earlier, furniture company RH slashed its own revenue forecast, citing a “deteriorating macro environment.”

Inflation, especially for essentials like gas and food, has remained elevated, pressuring consumers’ propensity to spend. Real personal spending fell more than expected as of May, new data this week showed. But the full impact of inflation on corporate profits has likely not been fully reflected in earnings estimates to date, many strategists have argued, suggesting further volatility for equities. The next quarterly reporting season is set to pick up in the middle of July.

“Inflation right now is on the minds of everyone, whether it’s a consumer, corporation, and policy makers. But after that, it’s really earnings,” Ryan Nauman, Zephyr market strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “So far, earnings estimates … haven’t come down at all.”

The next catalyst for markets “could be earnings, once we start getting some earnings downgrades, which are expected,” he added. “Right now, a recession isn’t priced into a future earnings. And I think that’s going to happen. We could see some pickup in volatility or some more sell-offs once we start getting into earnings season and to more downgrades.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on June 23, 2022 in New York City. Stocks opened on a positive note this morning after ending lower yesterday ahead of today’s testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before a House panel to discuss the state of inflation in the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On the move

Kohl’s ( KSS ) shares sank Friday morning after the retailer said it was ending discussions to be sold to Franchise Group, the parent company of The Vitamin Shoppe. “Given the environment and market volatility, the Board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal,” Peter Boneparth, chair of the Kohl’s board, said in a statement.

Micron Technology ( MU ) shares dropped after the company issued a current-quarter forecast that came in far short of consensus estimates, leading to a slew of lowered price targets for the stock among major Wall Street firms. The firm said it expected adjusted revenue would total between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion, versus the $9.14 billion consensus analysts were expecting, according to Bloomberg data.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares edged up Friday morning as the stock steadied after sinking to reach its lowest intraday level since December 2020 a day earlier. Walgreens reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday but highlighted a waning boost from COVID-19 vaccines, and the company maintained its full-year outlook.

