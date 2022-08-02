Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, driving investors into the safety of government bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%, with energy among the few industries bucking the trend after BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after profits surged. An Asian share index slid the most in three weeks, with some of the steepest falls in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were also in the red as July’s equity market rebound stumbled into August.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to land in Taiwan on Tuesday and would be the highest-ranking American politician to visit in 25 years. China views the island as its territory and has vowed an unspecified military response to any Pelosi visit.

The visit may end up being another “short-term dislocation” for markets but “it’s always concerning when they do happen,” Ayako Yoshioka, senior portfolio consultant at Wealth Enhancement Group, said on Bloomberg Radio.

A move into havens lifted the yen and Treasuries, sending the 10-year yield toward 2.5%.

The wide-ranging strains in US-China ties are exacerbating the geopolitical stress already buffeting markets from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“All eyes will be on China’s military to see how they react if Pelosi does indeed go to Taiwan,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, wrote in a note.

Investors are also keeping a wary eye out for more potentially hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about the need for higher interest rates to restrain elevated inflation.

Expectations for how aggressive the Fed must be have receded because of recession risk, so any shift in those perceptions could stoke market volatility.

Story continues

The prospect of a demand slowdown has sapped oil, leaving it around $94 a barrel. Oilseed and grain futures fell after the first grain ship since Russia’s invasion left Ukraine, heralding some relief for a tight global food market.

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey is asking about your outlook for corporate bonds, mergers and acquisitions and health of US corporate balance sheets through the end of the year. It takes one minute to participate in the MLIV Pulse survey, so please click here to get involved anonymously.

What to watch this week:

Airbnb, Alibaba and BP are among earnings reports

US JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard due to speak at separate events, Tuesday

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

US factory orders, durable goods, ISM services, Wednesday

BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Thursday

US employment report for July, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 8:15 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0240

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 130.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.7769 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2208

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 0.71%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.75%

Commodities

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.