Stocks Drop Amid High Bond Yields, Earnings Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks dropped as Treasury yields held at the highest level since the global financial crisis and investors assessed companies’ resilience to economic headwinds in the latest earnings reports.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell more than 1%, with Adidas AG plunging the most in seven months after the German sportswear maker cut its outlook for the year. US stock futures were lower. A gauge of Asian equities headed for a second week of declines. Shares of some Chinese chip-related stocks fell as the US was said to be considering new export controls that would limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies.

The dollar rose amid elevated Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US note went above 4.25% for the first time since 2008 as traders started to price in a higher peak Federal Reserve policy rate.

The yen remained weaker than the closely watched 150 per dollar level. Ten-year yen swap rates broke above 0.6% to a more than eight-year high while Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield was at the top of the central bank’s 0.25% trading band, underscoring global pressure on rates.

Investors are focused on the UK, where the Conservative Party is desperate to draw a line under Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership with a rapid leadership contest that could see the next leader decided as soon as Monday. The pound weakened and yields on 10-year UK government debt climbed.

“The Bank of England was probably on the hook in terms of having to hike rates aggressively to counter some of the inflationary impulses from tax cuts and fiscal spending,” Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities, said on Bloomberg Television. While some of that pressure has gone away, it doesn’t mean the BOE can stop hiking, he said.

Hawkish remarks from Fed officials and swaps pricing in a 5% peak policy rate in 2023 should continue to support the greenback against its major peers and emerging-market currencies. The yield on 10-year Treasuries headed for a 12-week streak of increases that would match the duration of the 1984 episode when then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker was carrying out a series of rapid interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, US equity volatility is showing no signs of abating ahead of Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration and another raft of corporate earnings. Investors are monitoring company earnings for clues about how firms are navigating a miryad of headwinds like higher rates and slowing demand.

Elsewhere, oil fluctuated after a rocky week as concerns over a global economic slowdown continue to weigh on the market. Iron ore was on track for its longest stretch of weekly declines since 2016 amid mounting worries over the global outlook for steel demand.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 8:14 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $0.9767

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2692 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.1182

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $19,011.67

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,284.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $92.09 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,617.47 an ounce

