Stocks Dip, Powell, Pfizer Oak Street, Microsoft-5 Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday January 10:

1. — Stock Futures Slip Lower On Hawkish Fed Signals 

U.S. equity futures slipped lower Tuesday, extending a move from late yesterday that pared gains on Wall Street as investors continue to worry that a hawkish Federal Reserve will challenge market consensus of slowing inflation and 2023 rate cuts. 