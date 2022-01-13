Stocks Decline as Selloff in Big Tech Gets Uglier: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology companies dragged down U.S. stocks, overshadowing a report suggesting prospects for cooler inflation. The dollar fell alongside bond yields.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks, with megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. down at least 2.5%. Chipmakers erased gains that were earlier driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s stronger growth projections. Boeing Co. rallied after a Bloomberg News report said the 737 Max is poised to resume commercial flights in China as soon as this month.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank could raise interest rates as early as March to ensure that generation-high price pressures are brought under control. “The committee has projected several hikes over the course of the year,” she said Thursday in response to a question during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Prices paid to U.S. producers decelerated in December, representing a respite in the recent trend of sizable increases.

“Investors are looking for signs of moderation in supply-chain disruptions as declining input costs would ultimately signal an easing of the consumer’s price burdens,” said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management. “This could help clarify the extent of the Fed’s mission to raise rates in 2022 and beyond.”

Read: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Rose to Highest Since Mid-November

Morgan Stanley clients expect financial stocks to outperform this year, according to a survey at its annual conference this week. The poll shows that 45% of respondents bet the industry will be the best performer in 2022. That’s the highest share of the votes for the sector since 2015, the firm said in a note Thursday.

Story continues

Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for a third straight week, reaching the highest point in almost two years. The average for a 30-year loan was 3.45%, up from 3.22% last week and the highest since March 2020, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

Here are some key events this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.

Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.

U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 12:29 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1463

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3715

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 114.01 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.72%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.09%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $82.41 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,820.90 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.