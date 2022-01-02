Stock Pick: Nordstrom Looks Like a Cheap Play on High-End Retailing

Text size







This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2022. To see the full list, click here.





Nordstrom



looks like a cheap play on high-end retailing. At about $20, the stock trades for about 10 times projected 2022 earnings and for just 50% of sales, based on its enterprise value (market value plus net debt), a discount to nearly all of its peers.