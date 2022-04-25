Stock of SPAC buying Trump’s Truth Social extends plunge after reports Twitter buyout deal is close

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp.

DWAC,

-12.90%

tumbled 9.5% toward a six-month low in morning trading Monday, in the wake of reports that Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+5.66%

may be close to a deal to be acquired by Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-0.70%

“Technoking” Elon Musk. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which announced a deal in October to acquire Trump Media & Technology Group, which launched Twitter competitor Truth Social. The stock has plunged 41.3% since Elon Musk disclosed that he bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, while Twitter shares have run up 28.5% and the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.57%

has dropped 7.0%.