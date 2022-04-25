Nikola enters financing pact with Mitsubishi's ENGS Commercial to facilitate EV sales

Stock of SPAC buying Trump’s Truth Social extends plunge after reports Twitter buyout deal is close

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp.
DWAC,
-12.90%
tumbled 9.5% toward a six-month low in morning trading Monday, in the wake of reports that Twitter Inc.
TWTR,
+5.66%
may be close to a deal to be acquired by Tesla Inc.
TSLA,
-0.70%
“Technoking” Elon Musk. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which announced a deal in October to acquire Trump Media & Technology Group, which launched Twitter competitor Truth Social. The stock has plunged 41.3% since Elon Musk disclosed that he bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, while Twitter shares have run up 28.5% and the S&P 500
SPX,
+0.57%
has dropped 7.0%.

