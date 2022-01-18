Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Futures, Bitcoin Fall as Bond Yields Jump, Oil Surges

Text size





Stocks were falling Tuesday as bond yields spiked to a new Covid-19 pandemic high and oil surged amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Futures for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

indicated an open 275 points or 0.8% lower, after the index declined 201 points Friday to end at 35,911. Futures for the



S&P 500

signaled a 1.2% drop at the open and the



Nasdaq

was poised for a 1.8% fall.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

fell 1.2% and Hong Kong’s



Hang Seng Index

slipped 0.4%.

Stocks were under pressure as Wall Street returned from Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. In focus was a jump in bond yields, as investors fretted over high inflation and the prospect of multiple interest-rate increases this year from the Federal Reserve.

“U.S. equity futures are flashing red amid a jump in Treasury yields, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year to tame inflation,” said Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at broker FXTM.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note topped 1.84% Tuesday—its highest level since before the pandemic—and was last at 1.82%, after ending Friday at 1.79%. It began the year at 1.53%.

Higher yields tend to discount the present value of future cash, adding pressure to technology stocks in particular, because the valuations of many high-growth tech companies bank on the prospect of profits years in the future. That could explain the underperformance on the horizon for the Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech stocks.

“The key thing to watch today as U.S. traders return to their desks following the MLK holiday is whether the rout in bonds continues, or moderates,” said Neil Wilson, an analyst at broker Markets.com. “It’s not been a straight line to here this year and we can expect lurches and retracements as markets adjust to the dynamics of inflation and Fed policy expectations.”

Wilson added that a comment from Fed governor Christopher Waller “has got the market thinking the Fed might catch up quicker than expected.” Waller suggested hiking rates by 50 basis points—more than anticipated—in March had been discussed, Wilson said.

In the day ahead, investors are also likely to react to corporate earnings from the likes of





Goldman Sachs



(ticker: GS),





Charles Schwab



(SCHW),





Truist Financial



(TFC), and others. Stocks fell Friday amid a mixed, but mostly downbeat, reaction to





Big Bank



earnings from





JPMorgan Chase



(JPM),





Citigroup



(C), and





Wells Fargo



(WFC).

“Equity markets will look to company results for some direction as the fourth-quarter earnings season gets into full swing,” Otunuga said. “Should we witness another mixed or disappointing week of results, this could sap more confidence from stock market bulls, especially when considering that the broader S&P 500 index is already down over 2% so far this year.”

In the commodity space, oil was at its highest level since 2014 amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with Iran-backed fighters in Yemen claiming to have launched drone strikes at the United Arab Emirates. The U.A.E. is a major producer of crude and an influential member of OPEC+, the group of national exporters that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Futures contracts for international oil benchmark Brent were up 1.5% to around $87.50 a barrel, with U.S. futures for West Texas Intermediate crude similarly up to above $85.

Cryptocurrencies, which have shown themselves in recent weeks to be sensitive to monetary policy as risk assets, were lower.



Bitcoin,

the leading crypto, was down 2.5% over the last 24 hours to below $42,000, according to data from CoinDesk. Smaller peer



Ether

fell 3.5% over the same period to around $3,150.

Here are four stocks on the move Tuesday:

Shares in airlines and logistics groups were under pressure in the U.S. premarket amid a warning about imminent disruption to U.S. aviation from the planned rollout of 5G this week.





American Airlines



(AAL) was down 1.6%,





Delta



(DAL) slipped 2.5%, and





FedEx



(FDX) fell 1.3%.





Hugo Boss



(BOSS.Germany) fell 2% in Frankfurt, unable to avoid the pressure on stocks even as the luxury group posted its strongest quarterly sales in history, with sales growth of 51% in the last quarter—ahead of analyst estimates.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected]