Stock Market Today: Dow Wobbles Ahead of Fed Minutes and Jobs Data

How the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell will handle red-hot inflation is key for investors.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images





Stocks wobbled on Wednesday ahead of jobs data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, which should provide investors fearful of recession their latest chance to predict the Fed’s monetary policy pathway.

Futures for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

retreated 10 points, or less than 0.1%, after the index slipped 129 points on Tuesday to close at 30,967.



S&P 500

futures signaled a start less than 0.1% lower with the tech stock-heavy



Nasdaq

poised to open just above flat; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied 0.2% and 1.8%, respectively, in topsy-turvy Tuesday trading.