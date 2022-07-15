Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Citigroup Jumps, Wells Fargo Slumps

Text size





Stocks were rising Friday as banks continued to report earnings, while investors waited for a fresh batch of economic data.



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures have risen135 points, or 0.4%, while



S&P 500

futures have advanced 0.3% and



Nasdaq Composite

futures have ticked up 0.2%.

“Futures are indicating a higher open this morning ahead of major bank earnings and key economic data,” writes Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth.

The rise comes after all three major indexes began to recover Thursday afternoon from steep losses in the morning. That came as

JPMorgan Chase



& Co.s (JPM) earnings missed expectations and revealed a weak economic outlook. But it isn’t as if the stock market was unaware of the economic troubles, as inflation keeps soaring and the Federal Reserve remains on track to keep ratcheting interest rates higher. The S&P 500 is still down more than 20% from its all-time high hit in January.

“The market discounted a lot of negative things in the June collapse, and the actual news isn’t bad enough, yet, to warrant a further material drop in the major averages,” writes the Sevens Report’s Tom Essaye.

Now, markets will sift through more bank earnings.

Wells Fargo



(WFC) earned 74 cents a share in the second quarter, below analysts’ estimates of 80 cents. Revenue of $17.03 billion at the bank also came up short of expectations.

Wells Fargo



stock fell 2.4% in premarket trading. Citigroup (C) bucked the trend of earnings misses by reporting a profit of $2.19 a share, topping estimates for $1.68, pushing its stock up 4.8%.

Bank of America



(BAC) and

Goldman Sachs



(GS) issue reports on Monday.

For earnings season overall, just over 6% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization have been reported, and the aggregate earnings per share result, excluding financials, has beaten the estimate by 3.3%, according to Credit Suisse.

That’s a welcome sight for investors, as many expect the deteriorating economic outlook to bring about downward revisions to earnings estimates. That’s still a possibility, but for now, earnings season hasn’t exactly been a negative factor for the stock market.

Elsewhere, retail sales will hit the wires Friday. The result for May was up 8.09%, but markets want to see that economic growth isn’t so hot that the Fed has to remain aggressive in lifting rates for longer.

Here are some stocks on the move Friday:

UnitedHealth



(UNH) posted second-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and the company raised its earnings outlook for the full year. The stock was up 1%.

Pinterest



(PINS) rose 14.1% in premarket trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a stake in the company.

U.S.-listed shares of

Alibaba



(BABA) stabilized after slumping 4.9% on Thursday following reports that company executives have been called in by Shanghai authorities to discuss a breach of police data.

Peabody Energy



(BTU) fell 1.4% after issuing a second-quarter revenue estimate that missed analysts’ forecasts.

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]