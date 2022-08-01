Stock Market Today: Dow Little Changed, Alibaba Rises, Boeing Flies

Text size





The stock market is little changed Monday as the market starts August with a pause after a wildly good July.



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures have ticked down 88 points, or 0.3% while



S&P 500

futures have dipped 0.4%, and



Nasdaq Composite

futures are down 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose more than 4% last week, its largest weekly gain in over a month.

The rally began long before last week. Coming into Monday, the S&P 500 is up 14% from its intraday low of the year, hit in mid-June. The rally has been spurred by hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, which are meant to curb economic demand and bring high inflation down.

Also helping the rally has been a better-than-feared earnings season. While some companies have reduced guidance in light of the economic challenges, most are beating estimates and offering good-enough outlooks. The aggregate earnings per share result on the S&P 500 has beaten expectations by almost 5%, with nearly three-quarters of the index’s market capitalization having reported, according to Credit Suisse.

Corporate earnings this week include results from

Activision Blizzard



(ticker: ATVI) on Monday, before

BP



(BP),

Caterpillar



(CAT),

Advanced Micro Devices



(AMD),

PayPal



(PYPL),

Moderna



(MRNA),

ConocoPhillips



(COP), and others in the coming days.

Earnings aside, the market will focus on economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Friday’s jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show that the U.S. added 250,000 jobs in July, down from June’s result of 372,000. While markets want to see that U.S. companies are hiring, they won’t mind seeing the pace of job gains decelerate, as it could validate the thesis that the Fed will slow down on rate hikes.

It’s possible that the big moves in stocks will have to wait until Friday.

Here are some stocks on the move Monday:

Alibaba



(BABA) gained 2% in U.S. premarket trading following an 11% plunge last Friday. The Chinese tech giant said that it will work to maintain its listings in both New York and Hong Kong, after it was added to a Securities and Exchange Commission list of Chinese companies that could be delisted if they don’t meet auditing requirements.

Boeing



(BA) rose 2.5% in the premarket, after the aircraft maker temporarily avoided a strike at three plants that make military gear and the U.S. regulators approved the company’s plan for validating repairs to the 787.

Nikola



(NKLA) stock dropped 2.7% after the company announced that it will buy battery pack supplier Romeo Power for $144 million.

Global Payments



(GPN) stock gained 2.9% after the company acquired EVO Payments (EVOP) for $4 billion.

Target



(TGT) stock gained 2.2% after getting upgraded to Overweight from Equalweight at Wells Fargo.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected] and Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]