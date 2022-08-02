Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip as Pelosi Goes to Taiwan, BP Stock Surges

Text size





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to arrive in Taiwan Tuesday.







Stocks were slipping Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tensions, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to arrive in Taiwan despite stern warnings from China.

Futures for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

retreated 120 points, or 0.4%, after the index shed 46 points Monday to close at 32,798.



S&P 500

futures signaled a start 0.5% into the red, with the tech-stock-heavy



Nasdaq

poised to fall 0.6%.