Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Slip as Jackson Hole Speech From Fed’s Powell Looms

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech scheduled for Friday has hung over markets all week.

Stocks were heading for losses Friday as a major catalyst loomed, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic conference likely to swing market sentiment one way or the other.

Futures for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

retreated 70 points, or 0.2%, after the index advanced 322 points Thursday to close at 33,291.



S&P 500

futures fell 0.3% with the tech stock-heavy



Nasdaq

poised to decline 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.4% and 1.7% on Thursday, respectively.