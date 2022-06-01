Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Rise, Tech Slips, Inflation Remains in Focus

Text size





Stocks had a bumpy May, but the S&P 500 closed out the month just above flat.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images





Stocks wavered into the new month, with June trading set to start against the backdrop of familiar themes, including inflation and the pace of tightening monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Futures for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 100 points, or 0.3%, after the index retreated 222 points on Tuesday to close at 32,990.



S&P 500

futures signaled a start around flat, with the tech-heavy



Nasdaq

poised to fall 0.2%.