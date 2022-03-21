Stock Market Today: Dow Dips, Boeing Slides, and Oil Rises With Ukraine in Focus

Text size





The S&P 500 saw its best week since November 2020 last week.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images





Stocks weren’t doing all that much Monday as markets digest last week’s large gains and the price of oil keeps rising.



futures have fallen 56 points, or 0.2%, while



futures were up 0.1%, and



Composite futures were little changed. These moves come after the three indexes had their best weeks since November 2020.