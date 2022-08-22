Stock Market Today-8/22: Stocks Slide on Growth, Inflation Worries

Updated at 11:02 am EST

U.S. stocks slumped lower Monday, while the dollar extended its best weekly gain in more than two years, as investors adopted a defensive tone ahead of a crucial week for the Fed amid concerns that soaring inflation will continue to cripple growth prospects in the world’s biggest economies.

An energy crisis in Europe, which is threatening to turn the region into recession as the cost of living surges, alongside the damage to the world’s second largest economy from China’s ‘zero Covid’ health policies, have added to the muted investor sentiment.