Stock Market Roars Back On Word Of Russia-Ukraine Talks; Dow Percentage Gain Is Biggest Since November 2020 – The Hamden Journal

After retreating on Thursday due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. stock markets rebounded sharply today as bargain-hunters bought in and investors cheered news of possible diplomatic talks.

While the stunning act of military aggression continues to cast a pall over the economies of much of the West, the week closed out on an upbeat note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained between 1.6% and 2.5% on the day, with the Dow registering its biggest jump in percentage terms since November 2020. In the media sector, notable gainers included Fox Corp., AT&T, Roku, Comcast and Dish Network. There were no major decliners, though shares in both Disney and Netflix finished essentially flat.

The Dow rose 834.92 points, up 2.5%, to close at 34,058.75, while the Nasdaq gained 1.6% and the S&P tacked on 2.25%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials have agreed to meet with their counterparts from the Ukraine for talks in neighboring Belarus. Tensions remain high, of course, and Putin has continued publicly insulting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Russians have spread baseless propaganda about the Ukrainians engaging in genocide. In what was broadly interpreted as an encouraging sign, Putin told China’s president, Xi Jinping, that he was willing to follow through with talks, according to Chinese officials.

While market volatility is apt to continue, some chart-watchers point to signs in today’s upswing that suggest that markets are moving past recent declines to stage a reversal toward more bullish sentiment. The Nasdaq and S&P had each fallen by double digits in 2022 to date, while the Dow had slipped 7%.

Of course, the market is not the same as the economy, and inflation is a major source of anxiety for a lot of people in the U.S. With consumer prices already rising sharply in recent weeks and government officials attempting various solutions, the Russia-Ukraine situation is an event that will undoubtedly lead to higher gas costs in the near term. Economists and analysts are still poring over data points from the past 24 hours to try to project what the impact will be of economic sanctions introduced by President Biden. Sensitive to inflation, which has marked his first year in the White House, Biden vowed to fine-tune the sanctions package in a way that would exact a steep toll on Russia but much less of one on American consumers.

Even on the commodities front, though, today brought hopeful news as crude oil fell below $100 a barrel.