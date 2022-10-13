Stock Market Reverses Higher On High Inflation Report; Energy And Financials Lead Gains

The stock market reversed higher Thursday, posting substantial gains after a higher-than-expected inflation report and rising jobless claims numbers. The energy, financial and technology sectors led gains.







The Nasdaq composite traded 1.6% higher, after initially falling more than 3% after the market open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the S&P 500 gained 2.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 1.7%.

Volume jumped on the NYSE and Nasdaq vs. the same time on Wednesday.

The consumer price index eased slightly to 8.2% in September, from 8.3% the previous month. Econday estimates expected annual inflation of 8.1%. But prices rose 0.4% month to month, accelerating from the 0.1% increase in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Stock Market Gains After High Inflation Report

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy items, climbed 0.6%, the same as in August. Core prices jumped 6.6% year over year, the largest increase since August 1982.

In another economic report, jobless claims rose by 9,000 to 228,000. Economists had forecast 225,000 new claims, according to Econoday.

“Combined with the stronger-than-projected September job report, this morning’s inflation update should cement the Fed’s plans for a 75-basis-point hike at their next meeting at the start of November,” said Sam Millette, fixed-income strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network. “For investors this should bring more short-term volatility, with equity futures down following the release while Treasury yields rose. While the Fed has made it clear that they’re looking to fight rising prices, the path of pace of future rate hikes remains uncertain, which could lead to further turbulence through the rest of the year.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped four basis points to 3.95%, after trimming earlier gains that took the yield above 4%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 made its lowest close since November 2020 and the Nasdaq hit its lowest close since July 2020.

Thursday, the S&P Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gained 2.9%, making it the best-performing sector of the 11 S&P sectors. Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP) all gained more than 3%.

Expected earnings on most energy stocks in the third quarter have outshined all other sectors.

Financials And Tech Stocks Also Gain

The second-best-performing sector was financials. The S&P Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) jumped 2.5%.

BlackRock (BLK) gained 3.8% after it reported adjusted earnings that fell 13% to $9.55 per share. Revenue fell 15% to $4.3 billion. Both beat analysts’ views.

Earnings season for the banking sector starts Friday, with Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C) scheduled to report results. All three stocks jumped more than 4% Thursday in advance of earnings.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) went from a 2% drop to a 1.8% increase. Energy stocks such as CVR Energy (CVI), Talos Energy (TALO) and PDC Energy (PDCE) led with gains of 4% or more.

Steel stocks also outperformed. Steel Dynamics (STLD) gained 1.8% and is trading about 11% shy of an 88.72 buy point. The current formation is a second-stage consolidation.

Luxembourg-based steel pipe maker Tenaris (TS) jumped 5.5%. It regained its 200-day line.

Both Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) reversed higher after opening lower, gaining 1% and 1.6% by early afternoon, respectively. Both stocks remain in a downtrend, though.

First Earning Reports Come In Strong

Other technology stocks also reversed higher. Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) gained 4.5% after reporting third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The company also guided higher for the current period.

Applied Materials (AMAT) gained nearly 4% after delivering positive earnings results. The chip equipment maker beat profit and sales expectations but issued downside Q4 EPS guidance of $1.54 to $1.78 per share.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) jumped more than 4% after its third-quarter report. The airline missed earnings expectations while revenue was slightly under views. However, bullish Q4 earnings guidance attracted buying interest.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) surged nearly 10% after bouncing off the 300 price level. The company beat earnings expectations as third-quarter sales rose 7%. Higher U.S. sales offset a decline from international operations hurt by a stronger dollar.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) climbed more than 4% in big volume as it works on a modest rebound. The drugstore and health care provider posted a 5% drop in sales for the August quarter as Covid vaccinations slowed, but it still beat estimates. The Dow component’s profit fell 32%, according to MarketSmith.

Follow Michael Molinski on Twitter @IMmolinski

