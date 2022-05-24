Stock market news live updates: May 24, 2022

U.S. stocks stumbled Tuesday morning, placing the S&P 500 back on track toward a bear market as a streak of sharp selling resumed on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 160 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.7% amid renewed pressure in technology on the heels of a disappointing outlook from social media platform Snap (SNAP) that sent shares of the company down 30%.

The moves extend a streak of sharp gyrations in equities following a brief reprieve Monday but build on a broader downward trend amid months of selling on Wall Street. Monday’s close marked only the 13th time of 98 trading days this year the S&P 500 closed in positive territory, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group.

Downturn in equities early Tuesday was spurred by pressure in tech stocks after Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel slashed the company’s forecast, citing rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain constraints and labor disruptions. Shares of Snap plummeted 30% in extended trading.

The social media giant is the latest among a growing docket of U.S. companies downgrading their outlooks over concerns macroeconomic pressures are poised to weigh on margins. Last week, a bevy of disappointing earnings from major retailers affirmed fears that inflation and continued supply chain issues are hitting corporate balance sheets.

“There was bound to be some payback from the pandemic-induced profit surge a lot of companies experienced, but that payback might be bigger than originally thought,” Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments said in an emailed note. “Businesses have to deal with higher input costs, consumers crimped by high prices, and shifting spending patterns.”

During the first quarter earnings season, 338 of 460 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results so far cited the term “supply chain” during calls with investors – the third highest number of times since at least 2010, research from FactSet indicated. With results due out this week from consumer names including Macy’s (M), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Wall Street is bracing for more bad news.

A lineup of economic data is also in the queue for investors through Friday, with a second estimate of first-quarter U.S. GDP due out later this week, along with a fresh read on monthly personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure.

9:34 a.m. ET: Stocks resume losses as sharp selling continues on Wall Street

Here were the main moves in markets at the start of trading Tuesday:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : -40.20 (-1.01%) to 3,933.55

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -141.29 (-0.44%) to 31,738.95

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : -209.61 (-1.82%) to 11,325.66

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.20 (-0.18%) to $110.09 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$11.50 (+0.62%) to $1,859.30 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -4.9 bps to yield 2.8100%

8:30 a.m. ET: Abercrombie shares are tanking after earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares were down as much as 25% in pre-market trading after the company slashed its full year forecast in its latest quarterly report.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects sales growth will fall within a range of flat to up just 2%, down from an earlier forecast for sales growth of 2%-4%. In cutting its forecast, the company cited the “adverse impact from foreign currency and an assumed inflationary impact on consumer demand.”

After a 4% increase in sales during the first quarter, ANF expects Q2 sales will fall in the “low-single-digits” compared to the prior year. The company attributed this decline to the impact from COVID-related lockdowns in China as well as the negative effect inflation is having on consumer habits.

“Looking forward, we expect higher costs to remain a headwind through at least year-end,” CEO Fran Horowitz said in the company’s earnings release.

“We expect freight relief in the fourth quarter as we anniversary increased air usage last year due to the Vietnam shutdown. We will continue to manage expenses tightly and are committed to finding opportunities to offset these costs while protecting strategic investments in marketing, technology and our customer experience, which should drive sustained, long-term sales growth.”

7:17 a.m. ET: Futures point to continued losses after Snap slashes forecast

Here’s where stock futures were in pre-market trading Tuesday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -41.00 (-1.03%) to 3,930.75

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -200.00 (-0.63%) to 31,639.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): -195.50 (-1.62%) to 11,839.75

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$0.41 (+0.37%) to $110.70

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$8.50 (+0.46%) to $1,856.30 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): +7.2 bps to yield 2.8590%

