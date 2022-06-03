Stock market news live updates: June 3, 2022

U.S. stock futures were little-changed following the May jobs report, which showed the economy creating more jobs than expected last month.

S&P 500 futures were off about 0.5%, Dow futures down 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures were off 1.1% about 50 minutes before the market open. Ahead of the report, futures for all three indexes were lower.

The Labor Department’s monthly employment report showed the U.S. economy created 390,000 jobs in May, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6%.

Economists had expected the economy to create 318,000 jobs with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%.

The most notable move in markets following the jobs report came from the bond market, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes backing up slightly, rising as high as 2.96% following this report.

In markets, shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell as much as 5% in pre-market trading after Reuters reported CEO Elon Musk warned of a “super bad feeling” about the economy and said the company is expected to trim about 10% of jobs in an email to executives.

Musk also motioned management to “pause all hiring worldwide” in the note. ​​The electric-vehicle giant joins a growing docket of companies that have recently reported grappling with headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainty.

Musk’s warning comes just days after JPMorgan Chase (JPM) boss Jamie Dimon cautioned of a “hurricane” bearing down on the U.S. economy.

Elsewhere in markets, Lululemon (LULU) shares edged higher after the athletic apparel manufacturer revealed strong first-quarter earnings results and raised its outlook for 2022, also predicting continued strength in its business despite economic constraints that have hit some of its retail peers.

8:32 a.m. ET: May jobs report comes in better than expected

Job growth last month was better than expected in the U.S. economy.

Here are the latest numbers from the BLS’ May jobs report:

Non-farm payrolls: +390,000 vs. +318,000 expected

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.5% expected

Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: 0.3% vs. +0.4% expected

Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: 5.2% vs. +5.2% expected

7:12 a.m. ET: Stock futures stumble ahead of Labor Department’s monthly jobs report

Here’s where the major indexes were in early-hours trading Friday:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : -22.25 (-0.53%) to 4,153.00

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : -114.00 (-0.34%) to 33,109.00

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): -118.75 (-0.92%) to 12,775.00

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.78 (-0.67%) to $116.09

Gold ( GC=F ) : -$2.00 (-0.11%) to $1,869.40 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -1.8 bps to yield 2.9130%

