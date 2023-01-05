Stock market news live updates: January 5, 2023

U.S. stock futures fell in the early trade Thursday, turning lower after the ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls surging much more than expected in December.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) plopped 0.5%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell by around the same amount. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.6%.

The moves came as investors digested a bevy of labor market data and watched for Fedspeak from central bankers. The ADP report showed private employment increasing by around 235,000 jobs in December, well above a forecast of around 150,000.

The report was the latest to show a still-tight labor market amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in inflation. A measure Wednesday found job openings fell less than expected last month and remained high. The Labor Department’s monthly nonfarm payrolls survey is due out Friday morning.

Scheduled speeches from Federal Reserve presidents Raphael Bostic and James Bullard will also be closely watched Thursday.

Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) shares rose 2% pre-market after CEO Andy Jassy said in a note late Wednesday the company’s planned job cuts will impact at least 18,000 employees, significantly more than previously indicated. Jassy’s memo came after the Wall Street Journal reported the news.

The figure marks the highest workforce reduction by a tech company in recent months as a growing number of names in the sector lay off workers to cut costs amid more challenging market conditions. Amazon lost roughly $834 billion in market value in 2022.

Shares of crypto-focused Silvergate Capital (SI) tanked 29% in pre-open trading after The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the bank was forced to sell assets at a sizeable loss to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals following the bankruptcy of FTX. The plunge comes after the stock rallied 27% Wednesday.

Elsewhere in crypto stocks, Coinbase (COIN) shares fell 4% ahead of the open following a downgrade from Cowen to Market Perform from Outperform, citing a “fairly consistent drawdown” in trading volumes and risk from probable regulatory enforcement action after the collapse of FTX.

Story continues

“There is low visibility per stabilization in retail trading volumes in 2023 following further December deterioration,” the firm said. “Potential SEC enforcement action is elevated post-FTX with regulatory certainty unlikely until 2024.”

In other stock moves, shares of T-Mobile (TMUS) inched higher in extended trading after the mobile service provider reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth slightly above estimates. The company added 927,000 new phone customers in the period, compared to analyst calls for 921,000.

Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) consumer health business Kenvue on Wednesday filed to be listed as a separate company, marking the first notable filing of a U.S. initial public offering of the new year.

In other markets, oil prices rebounded after plunging nearly 10% over the past two days. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, rose 2% to just above $74 per barrel.

Screens on the trading floor at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) display Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday following a volatile session swayed by a readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and economic data that showed higher-than-expected job openings and a dropoff in manufacturing activity for a second-straight month.

Fed minutes Wednesday showed officials opposing an “unwarranted” easing of financial conditions, even as they welcomed cooling inflation, and the need to maintain a “restrictive policy stance” until data is more promising.

“The minutes of the December meeting show that FOMC members remain focused on current inflation and inflation risks, with fear of overkill on monetary policy receiving very little attention,” Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson said in a note.

“Don’t expect them to soften their inflation line until it becomes obvious that a serious shift in the data is underway,” he added.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

