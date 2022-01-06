Stock Market Mixed As Nasdaq Erases Gain, But Dow, S&P 500 Hit Record Highs

The stock market weakened at midday Tuesday, after the Nasdaq and then the S&P 500 reversed lower. Leading stocks were broadly lower, but a number of financial stocks broke out past buy points.







The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 climbed to record highs. But the S&P 500 reversed to loss of 0.1% while the Dow held a 0.7% gain.

The Nasdaq composite deepened its decline to 1.5%. The technology sector was one of the morning’s weakest, and software stocks in particular were soft. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) fell more than 3%, dropping further below its 200-day moving average.

Small caps led the stock market indexes earlier, but the Russell 2000 was down 0.2%.

U.S. Stock Market Today Overview Index Symbol Price Gain/Loss % Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 36822.23 +237.17 +0.65 S&P 500 (0S&P5) 4793.37 -3.19 -0.07 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15590.85 -241.95 -1.53 Russell 2000 (IWM) 224.83 -0.49 -0.22 IBD 50 (FFTY) 44.67 -0.87 -1.91 Last Update: 11:48 AM ET 1/4/2022

Volume rose on the NYSE and Nasdaq compared with the same time on Monday.

Stock Market At New Highs

The S&P energy, financial and industrial sectors rose 2% to 3.2%.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.1% to $76.94 a barrel. Major oil producers agreed to continue raising output, believing the omicron surge won’t hurt global demand as much as earlier variants of the virus.

Financials advanced after the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield rose 6 basis points to 1.68%, the highest since Nov. 24.

The stock market opened 2022 higher Monday. With little distribution in the past few weeks, investors have reason to raise exposure to stocks.

But the performance of leading stocks should cause some pause. The IBD 50 slid 1.7% Monday and closed back below the 50-day moving average. At midday Tuesday, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) reversed lower and was off 1.7%.

A number of stocks have fallen below their latest buy points, including CubeSmart (CUBE), Icon (ICLR) and West Pharmaceutical Services (WST).

Tuesday morning, Tradeweb Markets (TW) fell below the 50-day moving average in heavy trading. The electronic trading platform provider is also quickly erasing gains from its 89.89 buy point.

Breakouts In Financials, Other Stocks

With yields climbing, a number of financial stocks topped buy points.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) broke out of a flat base and is in buy range of a 312.24 buy point. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) jumped past the 46.02 buy point of another flat base in above-average volume.

Wells Fargo (WFC) gapped up and is above the 52.66 buy point of a flat base. Volume was about double its usual pace at midday.

Outside finance, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) broke out of a cup-without-handle base in heavy volume. It is in buy range from the 48.85 buy point.

Contract manufacturer Fabrinet (FN) broke out of a base-on-base formation and is in buy range from the 122.63 buy point. Commercial truck dealer Rush Enteprises (RUSHA) broke out past a 57.76 buy point.

Ford Motor (F) climbed to a record high and is now extended from support at the 10-week moving average. The automaker said it will sharply boost production of its F-150 Lightning, the company’s first electric pickup truck. The stock soared 10%, on pace for its largest gain since June 5, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Stock Market Digests Economic Reports

The Institute for Supply Management reported at 10 a.m. ET that its index of manufacturing activity fell to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in November, the Associated Press reported. Economists expect a slowdown in growth due to supply-chain issues.

IHS Markit this morning downgraded its U.S. GDP growth forecast from 4.3% to 4.1% for 2022. The firm’s economists cited a temporary weakening in consumer spending in businesses vulnerable to a winter wave of Covid infections. It also saw inventory investment in 2021 that takes away from 2022.

The economists also raised their consumer inflation forecast from 3.7% to 4.2%. “Beyond disruptions to travel and entertainment, the omicron strain may pose wider risks to supply chains and hence inflation.”

