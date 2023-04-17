Stock Market Limps Out Of The Gate; Bank Stocks Volatile After First Reports; Moderna Tumbles

Stock market indexes traded sideways to lower to start the trading day Monday. Bank earnings showed mixed results. State Street Bank (STT) led the downside, plunging more than 12%.







The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept 0.2% higher. The Nasdaq lost 0.2% while the S&P 500 shed 0.1%. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) rose nearly 0.4%.

NYSE and Nasdaq volume dipped compared with the same time on Friday.

The Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) retreated 0.3%. The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) highlighted outperforming growth stocks, up 1.8%.

Crude oil fell 0.6% to $81.99 per barrel. Gold futures trimmed 0.7% to $2,002 per ounce. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) slid 0.9% along with the yellow metal.

Bitcoin sold off 3.1% to $29,520, and traded under the psychological $30,000 level. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) tanked 5.8%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield added 5 basis points to 3.57%. The CME FedWatch tool shows over 80% odds for a quarter-point rate hike at the May Fed policy meeting.

European stocks were mixed, with the German DAX and Paris CAC dropping 0.1%. The London FTSE added 0.2% in afternoon trading.

The New York Federal Reserve’s empire state manufacturing index rebounded to 10.8 in April from March’s -24.6 reading, and better than the -18.3 estimate.

Moderna Tumbles After Failed Flu Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) tumbled 6.7% in Monday’s stock market after a study released on Sunday highlighted failed influenza research. Last week, it disappointed investors after reporting an unsuccessful study of flu sufferers.

In other news, a cancer vaccine treatment codeveloped with Dow Jones component Merck (MRK) showed positive results in a midstage trial.

Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) soared almost 70% in heavy volume, after Merck bought the biotech for $200 per share, or around $10.8 billion.

The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter this year. Dow component MRK pulled back 0.2%.

Enphase (ENPH) rallied over 7.5% after Piper Sandler upgraded the solar stock to overweight form neutral with a 255 price target. ENPH led the S&P 500 today.

Banks Mixed

Charles Schwab (SCHW) rebounded 2.3% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings but a small miss on revenue. Bank deposits fell by 30% as clients shifted money to higher-yielding investments, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shares are down 37% for the year so far, hit hard during the March banking crisis.

State Street (STT) plunged over 13% after missing Q1 top and bottom lines. STT fell below the 21-day and 200-day lines. The bank stock is on pace for its largest decrease since March 2020.

M&T Bank (MTB) lost 1.1% despite reporting a beat on its Q1 EPS and revenue.

Stock Market: Chinese Stocks, Upgrades And Downgrades

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) sold off 3.2% on news Samsung could replace the search engine with a popular AI alternative.

Chinese smart electric vehicle maker Xpeng Motors (XPEV) spiked almost 12% after a Reuters report on a new cost-cutting manufacturing platform.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) popped 4.8% after JPMorgan upgraded the retailer to neutral from underweight and raised its price target to 66.

Chinese online commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) rose 1.6%, getting a lift on positive Q1 GDP numbers.

Netherlands ASML (ASML) dropped 4.3% in heavy volume as chip stocks saw weakness.

The move sent shares below the 50-day line, a warning signal.

Dell Technologies (DELL) recovered 0.6% after an earlier losses, after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral with a price target of 47.

Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock news on Twitter @IBD_KKoenig.

