Stock Market Erratic After Inflation Data; This Stock Soars 32% On Buyout

U.S. stock market indexes initially rallied Wednesday morning after March inflation data came in milder than expected. But enthusiasm quickly faded as the market sought direction.







Stock market futures jumped when March’s consumer price index (CPI) was released at 8:30 a.m. ET. But indexes trimmed gains into the opening bell and shifted direction in the first hour of regular trading.

At 10:15 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 0.5% after losing most opening gains. The Nasdaq composite pared gains to 0.4% and held barely above the 12,000 level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%. The Russell 2000 added 0.3%. The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) lagged with a nearly flat performance.

However, breadth was bullish with advancers over decliners by a 3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by 11-to-5 on the Nasdaq. Volume fell on the NYSE and Nasdaq compared with the same time on Tuesday.

Microsoft Target Raised; Homebuilders Extend Rally

Dow Jones component Microsoft (MSFT) climbed 0.3% after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised the price target to 315 from 290 and maintained an outperform rating. Ives cited stable growth of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud-computing platform.

The note comes a day after UBS issued a report saying it was cautious on Azure. Microsoft shares remain in buy range from the 276.86 buy point of a cup base.

Strength in homebuilders continued as Lennar (LEN) rose just past the 106.23 buy point of a cup-with-handle base. But volume was light.

Biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) rallied above its 325.29 buy point but low volume raised a red flag.

Stock Market And Bonds React To Inflation Data

The CPI edged up 0.1% from the previous month and 5% year over year. Both gauges showed improvement from February and were below consensus forecasts. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.4% month to month and 5.6% on an annual basis. Both were in line with estimates.

The inflation data showed the Federal Reserve is having success bringing down a 40-year spike in inflation, although it faces growing odds for a recession. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 3.37%.

Odds of a quarter-point rate hike fell modestly, according to CME Group’s FedWatch.

Fed funds futures indicate a 67% chance of a quarter-point rate increase at the May 3 Fed meeting, and a 33% probability that the central bank will pause rate hikes. Odds for another hike at the June meeting remain low, at 3%, with a 68% chance there will be no change in rates.

Later today, the stock market will get a look at the Fed’s thinking when minutes of the March meeting are released at 2 p.m. ET. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also speaks today, according to Econoday.

Acquisition Sparks 32% Market Move

Triton International (TRTN) soared 32% after the shipping container leasing company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) for $85 per share, or an enterprise value of more than $13 billion. Brookfield shares were little changed.

Emerson Electric (EMR) agreed to acquire rival test-equipment maker National Instruments (NATI) for $60 per share in an all-cash deal valued at about $8 billion. NATI stock gapped 9.5% above a cup base to new highs, while Emerson shares fell nearly 2%.

American Airlines (AAL) fell more than 4%, losing grip on its 200-day moving average. The airline raised its first-quarter profit guidance but it fell short of expectations. Rival Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports first quarter earnings on Thursday morning.

Tesla (TSLA) rose more than 2% and regained the 50-day moving average.

CEO Elon Musk said his massive overhaul of Twitter could mean the social media company will be cash-flow positive as soon as this quarter. Twitter’s payroll has been slashed to about 1,500 employees, down from nearly 8,000 when he took over, Musk said in an interview with British Broadcasting Corp.

