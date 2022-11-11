Stock Market Dumps Dow Darlings As Healthcare Stocks Plunge

The major stock market indexes were mixed in afternoon trading, up in the last hour and off the lows of the day. Investors have had a change of heart as they sell out of defensive stocks for more growth plays.







X









The S&P 500 rose 0.6% while the Nasdaq was the strongest performer, up 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared the worst, down 0.3%. The Russell 2000 small-cap index added 0.7%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ trust ETF (QQQ) climbed 1.8%.

Volume on the NYSE and Nasdaq was lower vs. the same time on Thursday.

Crude oil added 2.2% to $88.34 per barrel. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) edged up 2.7%. Natural gas plunged 5.8% and is below $6 per million British thermal units.

The bond market is closed in observance of Veterans Day. Bitcoin gave back another 7.8% to $16,345.

European markets were mixed, with the German DAX stock index higher by 0.6% and the Paris CAC 40 up 0.6%. The London FTSE 100 fell 0.8% to close out the day.

Odds for a 50-basis-point hike at the December Fed meeting are now 80.6% while 19.4% are looking for a 75-basis-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Big Stock Market Losers Include Healthcare Stocks

Health care is today’s worst performing S&P sector, with Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) down more than 2% and now below a 134.57 buy point.

Humana (HUM) tumbled 6.7% as a big S&P 500 laggard. The stock is back near its 515.08 buy point.

Eli Lilly (LLY) plunged 6.2% in heavy volume, sending it below its 21-day exponential moving average.

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) lost 2.4% as other biotechs fell. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) plummeted 5.3%. The health care staffing services provider dropped below its 50-day moving average.

Dow Jones Defensive Darlings Sell Off

The Dow’s medical stocks hurt the index. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was down 5.7% and is the Dow’s biggest loser of the day, as investors scrambled out of the sector.

Merck (MRK) dropped 4% and is below its 21-day line. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gave back 3.6%, finding support at its 50-day line. Amgen (AMGN) retreated 3% with the group.

Other defensive sectors also fell today. The SPDR Select Sector Utilities ETF (XLU) trimmed 1.7%. The SPDR Select Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) dropped 1%, as investors found other places for their capital.

PepsiCo (PEP) dropped 3% and is below its 21-day exponential moving average.

IBD 50 Lags Most Indexes

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) edged up 0.1%, holding up better than the Dow, but lagging the S&P 500.

CVR Energy (CVI) popped 5.1% as energy stocks saw strength.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) dropped sharply 6.7%, and is below its 50-day line. It is a big IBD 50 loser today and part of the health care sell-off.

