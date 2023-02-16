Stock futures waver, bitcoin rallies

U.S. stocks fell Thursday morning with bond yields higher and bitcoin rallying as investors parse through another round of economic data.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined by 0.9% shortly after the market open. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) sank by closer to 1.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rallied, hitting a new-six month high as regulatory crackdowns driving some continued uneasiness in the crypto stpace. The token stands at about $24,391.30 Thursday morning.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.843% Thursday morning. The dollar index moved higher nearly 0.1% to trade at $104.03. Energy was little-changed early Thursday, with WTI crude oil prices flat at $78.65 a barrel.

Stocks capped off the day higher on Wednesday after economic data continued to suggest the economy remains resilient in the face of higher rates and sticky inflation.

Retail sales surged 3% in January, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive monthly declines. Coupled with higher-than-expected reading on consumer prices Tuesday, investors concerned the Fed could keep raising interest rates have weighed on stocks this week.

“Robust job growth and a level-shift up in disposable income in the new year also contributed to the Jan spending spike,” Bank of America Economist Aditya Bhave wrote in a note following the release.

Economists at JPMorgan raised their Q1 GDP projection to 2%, from 1%, on the news, noting that the acceleration in retail sales adds to “the goldilocks view of growth without inflation.”

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday she was open to raising interest rates by 0.50%, more than what her peers voted for during the last monetary policy meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office warned on Wednesday that the Treasury Department’s ability to continue paying its government bills would be exhausted by the summer unless lawmakers strike a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Story continues

On the macro front, investors parsed through fresh economic data, including January’s producer price index (PPI). Headline PPI came in at a monthly increase of 0.7%, up from the 0.4% expected by economists.

Meanwhile, builders continued to slow down home construction in January as housing starts fell to an annualized rate of 1.309 million homes, the Commerce department said, down from the 1.356 million estimated. And permits to build slipped 0.1% to an annualized rate of 1.34 million, below consensus expectations of 1.35 million.

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims slid to 194,000 for the week ended Feb. 11, the Labor Department said on Thursday, lower than the 200,000 expected by economists.

Separately, Redfin (RDFN), DoorDash (DASH), and Dropbox (DBX) are gearing up to report quarterly results on Thursday after the bell.

In single stock moves, shares of Paramount (PARA) dropped 6% Thursday morning after the media giant reported an earnings miss on the top and bottom line. Revenue came in at $8.13 billion compared to $8.17 billion expected and subscriber growth also took a hit, reaching 9.9 million for the quarter versus the 10 million forecasted by anlaysts.

Shopify (SHOP) shares sank Thursday after the e-commerce company posted results for the fourth quarter, with revenue coming in at $1.73 billion against estimates for $1.65 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 topped estimates for $0.02. The Ottawa-based company expects first-quarter revenue slightly below forecasts.

Roku (ROKU) stock rose Thursday morning after the company’s net revenue of $867.1 million topped expectations for $804.5 million. Fourth-quarter loss per share of $1.70 came in slightly below $1.74 expected by analysts expectations.

Shares of Cisco (CSCO) climbed 4% after the company raised its third-quarter revenue guidance to be between 11% to 13% higher year-over-year, topping analysts expectations.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

