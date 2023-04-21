Stock futures waver amid corporate earnings: Stock market news today

Stock futures teetered on both sides of the flatline in pre-market trading Friday morning as investors digested a final slate of corporate earnings to close out the week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.19%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped 31 points, or 0.09%. Futures on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were down 0.37%.

All three major averages are on pace to close the week lower.

The earnings onslaught slowed slightly on Friday morning, with consumer staple Procter & Gamble (PG) reporting. Shares of Procter & Gamble edged higher as the company raised its forecast for 2023 organic sales growth to 6%, up from a prior guidance of 4% to 5%.

Oil futures steadied on Friday with West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) trading near even on the day. Brent Crude prices sat just over $81 a barrel.

Stocks closed lower on Thursday amid weaker-than-expected quarterly profit at Tesla (TSLA), mixed earnings data from various sectors, and softer-than-expected housing and jobs data.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Yahoo Finance on Thursday that interest rates need to raise above 5% given stubborn inflation. The comments came two days before Federal Reserve participants enter their blackout period prior to the next FOMC meeting on May 2.

Markets are currently pricing in a 84% chance of 25-basis-point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting, according to data from the CME group.

“While the odds of a hike have risen since Friday last week, we think the softness of data this week argue more for a dovish hike,” Tom Lee Head of Research wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures trends in manufacturing and service sectors, is expected at 9:45 a.m. ET on Friday.

