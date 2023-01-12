Stock futures stumble after in-line inflation print

U.S. stock futures wavered ahead of the open Thursday after inflation data for December showed prices increased at a slower annual rate, in a report that was in line with expectations from economists.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered around the flatline. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were down about 0.2%.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked down. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 3.54% from the 3.6% on Tuesday. The dollar index showed little change.

The moves came after data from the BLS showed prices in December decreased 0.1% over the prior month and 6.5% over the prior year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect consumer prices to rise 6.5% annually, down from the 7.1% a month earlier.

Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy components, prices climbed 5.7% year-over-year and 0.3% over the prior month. The core CPI reading came in line as expected from Bloomberg’s forecasts.

The report will factor heavily into the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy meeting, which starts Jan. 31. Central bankers have made clear they aren’t done with interest rates increases. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Tuesday the importance of stable inflation, which could lead the central bank to take actions that are necessary, even if not popular.

On Wednesday, Boston Federal Reserve leader Susan Collins supported a 0.25 point interest rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting. Fed policymakers have taken an aggressive path that included four consecutive three-quarter point adjustments. The Fed slowed down with a half-point rate move in December, but some market strategists aren’t betting the central bank will make changes to their interest rate decisions.

“To clarify, this CPI print should not change Fed expectations for 25bps hikes in both February and March,” Andrew Tyler, US Market Intelligence team at JP Morgan, wrote in a note to clients.

“While recognizing that inflation expectations are lower now, the Fed’s concern is likely to be that, given the relative strength of the US Consumer, that you could see inflation accelerate higher if lending conditions ease,” he added.

Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome H. Powell participates in a panel during a Central Bank Symposium at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, January 10, 2023. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani/via REUTERS

In market-specific moves, shares of Disney (DIS) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading as the media giant faces an upcoming proxy battle as shareholders voted against activist investor Nelson Peltz in his effort to win a spot on the company’s board.

Shares of KB Home (KBH) fell nearly 3% before the bell after the homebuilder reported a miss on revenue and profits as net orders plunged and it dealt with a significant backlog of homes.

American Airlines (AAL) shares were up 5% premarket after the carrier increased its guidance on earnings for the fourth quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.17, up from a previous estimate of $0.50 to $0.70. This follows the Federal Aviation Administration system outage on Wednesday that cascaded into a nationwide logjam at U.S. airports.

Investors continue to watch shares of beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as bankruptcy bets mount. The meme stock spiked 16% premarket.

