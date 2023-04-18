Stock futures higher after BofA, Goldman Sachs earnings: Stock market news today

U.S. stock futures bumped higher Tuesday amid another busy slate of corporate earnings, including from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

Before the market opened, futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.44%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.18%. Futures tied to the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed 0.79%.

Government bonds were lower. The yield on the 10-year note slid to 3.572%, while the 2-year note yields dipped to 4.16% Tuesday morning.

As earnings season kicks into full gear this week, the headliners Tuesday morning were the big banks. Bank of America (BAC) posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results on the back of higher borrowing costs and rates. The stock rose over 2% in premarket trading.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a miss on quarterly revenue estimates, hurt by a slowdown in deal making and offloading a chunk of its Marcus personal loan portfolio. The stock dropped nearly 4% following the results.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, benefiting from rate hikes as it boosted the lender’s interest income, which is the difference between what the bank earns on its loans and pays out on its deposits.

Stocks closed higher on Monday, reversing earlier declines during the trading session as earnings season kicked into gear. The S&P 500 closed up 0.3%.

The biggest gainer was M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), up 7.8% after beating expectations on revenue and profit for the first quarter. The picture was different for State Street Corporation (STT), which was down over 9% after reporting a 3% decline in net interest income in the first quarter.

More earnings are on deck this week. First Horizon (FHN), Western Alliance (WAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Netflix (NFLX) are due after the market closes on Tuesday.

FILE – The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Boston Marathon has agreed to a 10-year sponsorship deal with Bank of America that organizers hope will allow the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile road race to grow over the next decade while maintaining its historic character. Financial terms of the deal announced Monday, March 27, 2023, were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

On the economic front, a mixed bag of housing data was posted Tuesday morning. Housing starts for single family homes fell 0.8% to 1,420,000 annualized rate, lower than the prior’s month reading of 1.45 million homes. Permits to build, a forward-looking gauge to housing activity, fell 8.8% to an annualized rate of 1.413 million, down from last month’s figure of 1.55 million homes.

Story continues

Separately, Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin, a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, said on Monday he wants “to see more evidence that inflation is settling back to our target” and that the “labor market has moved from red-hot to merely hot.”

Several Fed officials are expected to speak this week, and market participants are waiting to see if they will sound a similar tune ahead of Fed’s blackout period, which starts on Saturday.

Investors are becoming increasingly skeptical that the Fed will cut rates anytime soon, Treasuries sold off on Monday, with the 2-year yield climbing to 4.189%, marking its highest closing level in over a month. 10-year note yields actually rose as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave a speech on the debt ceiling at the New York Stock Exchange.

“This growing optimism around the economy’s near-term performance means that investors are now almost fully pricing in another Fed rate hike at their meeting on May 3,” Jim Reid and colleagues at Deutsche Bank wrote in note to clients.

Indeed, data from the CME Group show that markets have priced in a 86% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another 0.25% in May.

Here are some other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ): The pharmaceutical giant posted better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and earnings.The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings expectations to a range of $10.60-$10.70 a share, from $10.45-$10.65 previously.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Shares climbed Tuesday morning after a price target and ratings upgrade from analysts at HSBC, citing the chipmaker’s opportunities in the AI space.

—

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube