Stock futures higher after August jobs report

U.S. stock futures were higher on Friday after a mostly in-line August jobs report that showed hiring slowed modest last month.

Near 8:35 a.m. ET, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up about 0.7%, and Dow futures were higher by 0.5%.

Data from the Labor Department published Friday morning showed nonfarm payrolls grew by 315,000 in August while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. Economists had expected job gains would total 300,000 with the unemployment rate set to hold at 3.5%.

Investors were laser-focused on Friday’s data after Fed Chair Jerome Powell asserted in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole symposium last week that he is willing to accept weaker labor conditions in exchange for cooling prices.

“If there is a conflict in the Fed’s two mandates as they work to slow inflation, Chair Powell ranks price stability head and shoulders above maximum employment,” Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management said in a note on Friday.

Shares of Lululemon (LULU) soared nearly 10% ahead of market open after the athletic apparel retailer reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. The company also lifted its annual profit and revenue guidance above analysts forecasts as wealthy customers snap up its new accessory offerings.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares also rose Friday morning after the chipmaker delivered a strong sales outlook for the current quarter, quelling fears of a recessionary decline in chip demand.

While some better-than-feared financials this season have helped buoy sentiment, many strategists have recently sounded the alarm on imminent weakness in earnings.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, while the first half of the year was dictated by Federal Reserve policy and tighter financial conditions, the second half will be determined by earnings expectations for next year.

“As a result, equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed, particularly as we enter the seasonally weakest time of the year for earnings revisions, and inflation further eats into margins and demand,” Wilson said.

