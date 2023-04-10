Stock futures fall, yields tick down after jobs report: Stock market news today

U.S. stock futures fell Monday, with the Nasdaq lower than other indexes, after the release of Friday’s jobs report showed continued strength in the labor market.

Before the market opened, futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dipped by 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell just below the flatline. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped by 0.6%.

Government bonds yields were lower. The yield on the 10-year note slipped to 3.38%, while rate-sensitive two-year note yields dipped to 3.94% Monday morning.

Crude oil (CL=F) continues to hover around $80 a barrel for the sixth consecutive day, the first time since late January.

Wall Street last Thursday wrapped up a short but volatile week, ending on a modestly upbeat note ahead of Friday’s jobs report. Stocks had been wobbly earlier in the week in response to signs of a slowing economy, including weak data on private payrolls and job openings.

The stock market was closed for Good Friday. Still, the Labor Department on Friday reported that nonfarm payrolls rose by 236,000 in March, slightly below consensus estimates for 240,000 and down from February’s revised 326,000. The unemployment rate was steady at 3.5%, while the labor force participation rate climbed to a post-COVID era high of 62.6%.

Hourly earnings rose 0.3% compared to February’s figures. The annual gain cooled to 4.2%, below February’s 4.6%.

“The March jobs report suggests the US labor market is moving into a healthier balance as softer employment growth and cooler wage inflation suggest we’re nearing the end of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle,” Ryan Sweet, Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics, wrote after Friday’s report.

Following the release, markets are now pricing in a 65% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another 0.25% in May, according to data from the CME Group.

Meanwhile, this week Wall Street will be closely paying attention to March’s consumer price index report out Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the index to rise 0.3% from February, lowering the year-over-year headline inflation rate to 5.2%.

Story continues

“Thinking about the near-term setup, investors remain bearish, and the recession narrative was the dominant narrative last week as bad news was treated as bad news,” wrote the U.S. market intelligence team at JPMorgan in a note. “The CPI print should give more certainty around the terminal rate.”

Minutes from the Fed’s late-March meeting will be released on Wednesday, giving more insight into the central bank’s policy moves.

Another potential catalyst for markets could come at the end of the week. Some of the bank heavyweights including Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan (JPM), and Citi (C)will report earnings.

Under this backdrop, commercial lending has fallen more than $100 billion over the last two weeks of March, the largest dip on record, heightening the focus on bank earnings this week.

In single-stock moves, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares moved down in premarket trading after the EV maker confirmed plans to build a major battery production site in Shanghai.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares soared after a report from The Wall Street Journal hinted that Exxon Mobil held talks with the shale driller about a possible acquisition.

—

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube