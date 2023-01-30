Stock futures fall ahead of blockbuster week

U.S. stock futures moved lower ahead of the open Monday as investors await a blockbuster week that includes the latest Fed meeting, a flurry of heavyweight earnings reports, and jobs data.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) down 1%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.7%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by roughly 1.3%

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.557% on Monday morning. The dollar index ticked down 0.08% to $101.85.

Stocks closed a winning week Friday following data that pointed to stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth, while Tesla shares jumped over 10% after reporting a record quarterly revenue.

All the major market averages finished higher for the week, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial average ending up 1.8% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing north of 4%.

The Commerce Department said Friday the personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding energy and food, showed prices rose 4.4% from a year earlier. Friday’s report came in a day after the government reported a better-than-expected 2.9% gain in gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve may head toward the elusive “soft landing” scenario.

Fed officials will be meeting in Washington, D.C., Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting will wrap up with Fed Chair Jerome Powell holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon as he offers signs of the central bank’s path forward on rate hikes.

“The FOMC’s work is not yet done, even if the recent declines in inflation and wage growth give it more time to assess the effects of past policy actions. A key challenge for the FOMC will be to execute its transition to smaller rate hikes without furthering expectations that an end to its hiking cycle is imminent,” the team at Barclays wrote.

At the end of week, investors will get another clue of the Fed’s path as the government’s January jobs report is set to be released Friday morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect 185,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, a slowdown from the gain of 223,000 jobs in December.

Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome H. Powell participates in a panel during a Central Bank Symposium at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, January 10, 2023. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

Meanwhile, it’s the biggest week of the fourth-quarter earnings season, with Big Tech results taking the spotlight amid thousands of layoffs in the industry. Despite the already announced job cuts, the tech companies’ are in part to blame for the disaster, Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley writes.

The heavy earnings slate includes reports from tech heavyweights Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and Meta Platforms (META).

Elsewhere in markets, shares of Lucid (LCID) advanced more than 4% before the opening bell. On Friday, the electric-vehicle maker surged more than 88% following speculation that a Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) is considering buying its remaining stake in the company.

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell 5% in premarket trading on Monday after reports that the Chinese e-commerce site is moving its headquarters out of the country, suggesting the new campus could be in Singapore, according to reports.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares rose 7% Monday morning after the digital financial services company posted an upbeat earnings guidance for the full year ahead. SoFi reported total deposits increased 46% on a sequential basis. The company expects $40 million to $45 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter and for the full year, and anticipates to see $260 million to $280 million.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has fallen over 1% to $23,168 over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. However, the largest token is on its way for its best January since 2013, per Bloomberg, on bets that monetary tightening and the sector’s crisis are both receding.

