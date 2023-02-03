Stock Futures, Asian Shares Struggle; Adani Sinks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US and European equity futures dropped as disappointing earnings from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. weighed on market sentiment.

Asian shares were mixed, with a regional index slipping with Chinese stocks while Japanese and Australian benchmarks eked out gains.

Positive sentiment from surges in the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Thursday evaporated as investors parsed late results from the tech trio that showed an economic slowdown is throttling demand for electronics, e-commerce, cloud computing and digital advertising.

There was no respite in the rout of Gautam Adani’s companies. All 10 of the group’s stocks fell as the Indian billionaire battles to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health after accusations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. dropped 35%, the most ever during intraday trading, before paring loss.

Emerging-markets investor Mark Mobius said his firm didn’t participate in Adani Enterprises’ stock sale before it was pulled as concerns about its debt “scared us away.” Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have told some clients that bonds related to Adani’s business empire can offer value.

Australian and New Zealand bonds extended the global debt rally in Asia trading, with yields in the 2-10 maturity zone dropping more than 10 basis points. Treasuries steadied after strong gains following the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday.

Japan’s 10-year yield slipped by 1.5 basis points to 0.48%, just below the ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

A dollar index rose after earlier this week hitting the lowest since April last year.

Elsewhere in markets, oil headed for a second weekly drop as optimism over a recovery in Chinese demand dimmed and US stockpiles kept rising.

Gold rose slightly after slumping almost 2% on Thursday as traders sold off haven assets amid renewed optimism developed nations including the US are reining in inflation and may be able to avoid recessions.

Investors across the globe have been cheering what they perceive as varying degrees of dovish tilts from central banks across the globe.

The Labor Department releases its hiring report for January on Friday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank had made progress in its inflation battle even as labor-market data continues to show tightness that could add to wage pressures.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 6:42 a.m. London time. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.5%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%

India’s Nifty 50 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0897

The Japanese yen was little changed at 128.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7469 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2220

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $23,530.47

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,642.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.38%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.48%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 16 basis points to 3.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $75.78 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,916.43 an ounce

