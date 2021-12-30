Stimulus benefit that helps pay for internet and a new laptop has deadline coming this week

Since May, more than 8.5 million U.S. households have signed up for pandemic aid set aside to provide struggling Americans with monthly discounts of up to $75 on internet service, and one-time savings on new computers.

“This means more people are getting the connections they need right now,” says Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, in a video posted on the FCC’s website.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit program was part of a COVID stimulus package that Congress approved a year ago. Now, the enrollment window is about to close.

The money could offer some relief if you’re having trouble keeping on top of household expenses or paying down debt.

A New Year’s Eve deadline

The FCC has said the goal of the broadband benefit is to keep families from losing access to an essential resource during COVID-19.

“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” Rosenworcel said in a news release when the program opened.

Households have been able to receive:

Up to $50 a month off broadband service and associated equipment rentals.

A discount of up to $75 a month on broadband service for homes on qualifying tribal lands.

A one-time discount of as much as $100 on a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

But the current program is winding down and will be replaced by a less generous one in the new year. Families have until Friday, Dec. 31, to enroll and receive the current benefit until March 1, 2022, the FCC says.

What’s changing?

The broadband benefit will be morphing into a new Affordable Connectivity Program created by the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed in November.

It’s not clear yet how families will transition from the existing program to the new one, though the FCC’s website says households will need to “requalify.”

Here’s something that is known: The maximum discount on internet for most families will be reduced — from $50 a month down to $30.

But the government indicates it may become easier to get a benefit, because consumers will have new ways to qualify. Right now, you’re eligible for the assistance under any of these criteria:

Your income is at or below 135% of federal poverty guidelines for your family size, or you receive assistance through programs including SNAP “food stamps” or Medicaid.

Your kids were approved to receive benefits under a free or reduced-price school meal program during the last or current school year.

You experienced a substantial loss of income due to being laid off or furloughed since Feb. 29, 2020, and your household income last year was at or below $99,000 for single tax filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

You meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband company’s existing low-income or COVID programs.

Under the new program, you also can qualify:

How to apply — and how to bolster your budget even further

To get on board the current $50-a-month broadband benefit before the New Year’s cutoff, you can apply online at GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

