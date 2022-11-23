Still no suspect in Idaho students’ murders as police rule out roommates, ex-boyfriend

Police ruled out a slew of suspects in the deaths of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered in their own home, including one of the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 were killed on Nov. 13 in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. Police said all four of them were stabbed to death, likely when they were sleeping. Two of their roommates were spared by the killer.

Captain Roger Lanier said that the Moscow police do not believe the surviving roommates were involved in the murder, and also said they do not believe anyone who called 911 is to blame.

Lanier also ruled out Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend Jack, as well as a man seen in security footage near the victims at a food truck the night they died.

Authorities have yet to name a suspect.

Lanier said detectives are still looking for the fixed blade knife used in the slayings and that they had been looking into rumors of a stalker, but been unable to corroborate that information at this time.

Colonel Kedrick Willis of the Idaho State Police said they have taken over 4,000 pictures of the crime scene.

Roommates at home during the murders have been ruled out as suspects, according to authorities.



He also clarified the FBI have dedicated 22 agents in Moscow and a further 20 further afield, as well as two profilers, and that Idaho state police have also put 20 investigators on the case.

Colonel Kedrick Willis of the Idaho State Police said they have collected 103 individual pieces of evidence and taken 4,000 photographs at the crime scene.

The police have also ruled out anyone who spoke to the dispatcher when the 911 call was made around Midday on November 13 — after it emerged the surviving roommates had been joined by friends at the property.

