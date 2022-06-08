Still having to defend ‘unbelievable’ Steph Curry is ‘sad,’ Bob Myers claims

Myers believes it’s ‘sad’ that Steph’s legacy needs defending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For some reason, Steph Curry critics still exist. At this point, what else does he have to prove?

In the Warriors’ 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Curry scored 29 points, which put him in rare company as one of only three players who have averaged 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on 55 percent true shooting percentage in the Finals.

The other two? Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Tuesday, where he was asked about this particular stat and expressed his frustration with the narratives that still surround Curry to this day.

“It’s so sad that we have to defend him,” Myers said.

He continued: “I don’t (get it) either. This guy is a made-man. Forget about this Final, it’s already been done, he’s already done it. He’s already proven it. I don’t know what else he has to continue to prove. That stat, I read that, it’s tremendous. But why is that eye-opening? Why can’t that just be ‘Oh yeah, he is as good as those guys.’ It’s almost, ‘Oh my gosh I didn’t know Steph averaged those kind of numbers.’ Then what are you watching? What are you looking at? He’s been doing it, this is his sixth Finals in eight years. Have we not watched him? Have we not watched him over the regular season?”

Curry the player obviously is incredible. Myers believes that Curry the human being is just as worthy of celebrating.

“I don’t know if it’s envy, I don’t know what it is about him that causes people to fail to recognize what he’s doing out there, or reluctantly praise him. By the way, one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet in your life. He’s the guy you should be rooting for. You should be heaping praise on him, what an unbelievable face of the NBA. It’s almost like, why do we tear down him? He’s humble, watch how he celebrates his teammates.

“The guy is an unbelievable human being. Why aren’t we just celebrating him?”

With the Finals series tied at one game apiece, Curry is just three wins away from possibly taking home his first-ever Finals MVP Award.

Then, maybe … some critics finally will be silenced.

